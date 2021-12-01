NEWS LEADER
WATCH: African Bank returns to profit
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Kennedy Bungane about the company’s full-year results
01 December 2021 - 13:24
African Bank is back in the black. The group has cited strong collections and growth in retail deposits, along with a lower credit impairment charge for its recovery.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Kennedy Bungane about the company’s full-year results.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.