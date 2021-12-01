Companies

WATCH: African Bank returns to profit

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Kennedy Bungane about the company’s full-year results

01 December 2021 - 13:24 Business Day TV
African Bank is back in the black. The group has cited strong collections and growth in retail deposits, along with a lower credit impairment charge for its recovery.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Kennedy Bungane about the company’s full-year results.

