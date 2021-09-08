African Bank doubles retail deposits to R10bn
Retail deposits are expected to comprise more than 60% of the lender’s funding base as it seeks to diversify its financing
08 September 2021 - 12:34
African Bank said it has strengthened its balance sheet by diversifying its funding base to achieve a better balance between retail deposits and wholesale funding.
The bank, which was placed under curatorship by the Reserve Bank in 2014, said in an emailed statement on Wednesday that it had R10bn in retail savings and investments, up from R5bn in August 2020...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now