African Bank client data leaked after debt collector victim of ransomware attack A cyberattack on Debt-IN, one of African Bank's debt recovery service providers, in April 2021 turned out to be worse than initially thought

One of African Bank’s debt collection service providers, Debt-IN, has suffered a data breach that has compromised the personal information of several of its customers.

African Bank said in a statement on Wednesday that Debt-IN was targeted by sophisticated cybercriminals in April 2021 but at the time it received expert security advice that there was no evidence that the ransomware attack had resulted in a data breach. However, Debt-IN has subsequently realised that the personal data of certain customers, including a number of African Bank loan customers who are under debt review, had been compromised. ..