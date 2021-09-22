African Bank client data leaked after debt collector victim of ransomware attack
A cyberattack on Debt-IN, one of African Bank's debt recovery service providers, in April 2021 turned out to be worse than initially thought
22 September 2021 - 09:56
One of African Bank’s debt collection service providers, Debt-IN, has suffered a data breach that has compromised the personal information of several of its customers.
African Bank said in a statement on Wednesday that Debt-IN was targeted by sophisticated cybercriminals in April 2021 but at the time it received expert security advice that there was no evidence that the ransomware attack had resulted in a data breach. However, Debt-IN has subsequently realised that the personal data of certain customers, including a number of African Bank loan customers who are under debt review, had been compromised. ..
