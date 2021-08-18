National IPO for disposal of African Bank possible, says Lesetja Kganyago The Reserve Bank wants to dispose of its 50% stake in African Bank BL PREMIUM

There is a good chance that the disposal of African Bank will be by way of an initial public offering (IPO), as no single buyer had come forward to purchase it, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday.

The governor was responding to questions by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu after a briefing on the current economic situation and the annual reports of the Reserve Bank and the Prudential Authority to parliament’s finance committee...