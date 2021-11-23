Companies Prosus bets on ‘buy now, pay later’ model to grow e-commerce transactions The company’s part of a global trend using the short-term financing tool that's reshaping how consumers shop online B L Premium

Prosus — the global internet arm of SA’s most valuable company, Naspers — is using a “buy now, pay later” business model for its payments business to draw in users, latching on to the short-term financing tool that is shaking up how consumers across the world buy online.

Prosus runs one of the biggest payments businesses in the world and is set to handle transactions worth nearly $150bn (R2.4-trillion) following the $4.7bn acquisition earlier this year of Billdesk, a fintech company that allows retailers to accept different types of payments on their websites or apps and complements its existing PayU business in India...