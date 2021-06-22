Companies / Land & Agriculture Omnia on acquisition hunt after paying off debt Chemicals and fertiliser group settles debt and announces first dividend in three years BL PREMIUM

Chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia expects to make acquisitions in Asia or North America with the group having accumulated R1.8bn in cash in the year to end-March.

CEO Seelan Gobalsamy, a former executive at Liberty Holdings, Stanlib and Old Mutual who has led a turnaround of the company’s fortunes since he joined in September 2018, told Business Day that the company was looking to buy new businesses that complemented its core agricultural and mining assets...