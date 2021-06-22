Omnia on acquisition hunt after paying off debt
Chemicals and fertiliser group settles debt and announces first dividend in three years
22 June 2021 - 10:00
UPDATED 22 June 2021 - 21:02
Chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia expects to make acquisitions in Asia or North America with the group having accumulated R1.8bn in cash in the year to end-March.
CEO Seelan Gobalsamy, a former executive at Liberty Holdings, Stanlib and Old Mutual who has led a turnaround of the company’s fortunes since he joined in September 2018, told Business Day that the company was looking to buy new businesses that complemented its core agricultural and mining assets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now