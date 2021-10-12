NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why business confidence has dimmed
Business Day TV spoke to Sacci chief economist Richard Downing about business confidence
12 October 2021 - 07:37
Business confidence fell in September as retail sales declined and manufacturing output contracted, according to data from the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci).
The body says that energy and water supply concerns also contributed to a wary business outlook.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Sacci chief economist Richard Downing for more detail.
