WATCH: Why business confidence has dimmed

Business Day TV spoke to Sacci chief economist Richard Downing about business confidence

12 October 2021 - 07:37 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER

Business confidence fell in September as retail sales declined and manufacturing output contracted, according to data from the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci).

The body says that energy and water supply concerns also contributed to a wary business outlook.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Sacci chief economist Richard Downing for more detail.

