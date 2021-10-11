Business confidence falters in September
‘Clear, consistent’ economic policy is crucial to improving local and foreign investor sentiment, Sacci says
11 October 2021 - 15:18
Business confidence fell to its lowest level in a year in September as firms dealt with the lagging effects of recent civil unrest, while energy and water supply concerns, as well as higher fuel prices weighed on the outlook of companies
The latest SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index (BCI) slipped to 91 points in September from August’s 91.9 — its lowest level recorded since September 2020, when SA began to claw its way back from the initial effects of the coronavirus pandemic and hard economic lockdowns. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now