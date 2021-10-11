Economy Business confidence falters in September ‘Clear, consistent’ economic policy is crucial to improving local and foreign investor sentiment, Sacci says B L Premium

Business confidence fell to its lowest level in a year in September as firms dealt with the lagging effects of recent civil unrest, while energy and water supply concerns, as well as higher fuel prices weighed on the outlook of companies

The latest SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index (BCI) slipped to 91 points in September from August’s 91.9 — its lowest level recorded since September 2020, when SA began to claw its way back from the initial effects of the coronavirus pandemic and hard economic lockdowns. ..