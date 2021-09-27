Companies / Energy Kibo Energy confident it has adapted to Covid-19 as it eyes shift from coal The company, which expects no significant further disruption from the pandemic, says vaccinations are helping to normalise operations B L Premium

Kibo Energy, an Africa-focused power project company that announced a strategic pivot earlier in 2021 towards renewable energy, says Covid-19 has not unduly affected its coal projects, from which it is ultimately looking to unlock value.

The group is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market, with a secondary listing on the JSE’s Alt-X, generates no revenue at present and has coal-fired projects in Tanzania, Botswana and Mozambique. ..