Kibo Energy confident it has adapted to Covid-19 as it eyes shift from coal
The company, which expects no significant further disruption from the pandemic, says vaccinations are helping to normalise operations
27 September 2021 - 08:23
Kibo Energy, an Africa-focused power project company that announced a strategic pivot earlier in 2021 towards renewable energy, says Covid-19 has not unduly affected its coal projects, from which it is ultimately looking to unlock value.
The group is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market, with a secondary listing on the JSE’s Alt-X, generates no revenue at present and has coal-fired projects in Tanzania, Botswana and Mozambique. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now