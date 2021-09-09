NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Covid-19 weighs on Momentum Metropolitan
Business Day TV spoke to Momentum Metropolitan group financial director Risto Ketola about the insurer’s full-year results
09 September 2021 - 07:52
Momentum Metropolitan has reported a 34% plunge in normalised annual earnings as the insurer had to top up its Covid-19 provisions to cover potential death and other claims.
During the year, the firm paid R10.7bn in mortality claims. This is almost double what the company paid annually before the pandemic struck.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Momentum Metropolitan group financial director Risto Ketola for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.