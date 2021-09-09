Companies

WATCH: Covid-19 weighs on Momentum Metropolitan

Business Day TV spoke to Momentum Metropolitan group financial director Risto Ketola about the insurer’s full-year results

09 September 2021 - 07:52 Business Day TV
Momentum Metropolitan has reported a 34% plunge in normalised annual earnings as the insurer had to top up its Covid-19 provisions to cover potential death and other claims.

During the year, the firm paid R10.7bn in mortality claims. This is almost double what the company paid annually before the pandemic struck.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Momentum Metropolitan group financial director Risto Ketola for more detail. 

Momentum scales back on office space

Insurer joins other businesses choosing not to renew leases
Momentum expects profit to fall up to 70%

Life insurer tops up Covid-19 provisions by R1.6bn to cover mortality claims
GUGU LOURIE: Insurance giants race to snap up Insurtech partners

Disruptive moves being made to give customers seamless, quick, and straightforward digital experiences
