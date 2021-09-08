Momentum scales back on office space
Insurer joins other businesses choosing not to renew leases
08 September 2021 - 11:30
UPDATED 08 September 2021 - 19:22
Momentum Metropolitan, one of the country’s biggest insurers, will scale back on office space, dealing a blow to property companies after the pandemic emptied workplaces and convinced executives that some work can be done remotely.
“A lot of us can work from home,” CEO Hillie Meyer said in an interview with Business Day after the company issued its annual earnings report. “We anticipate we will probably require only two-thirds to 60% of the office space that we have even if we have the same number of people working for us.” ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now