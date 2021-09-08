Companies / Financial Services Momentum scales back on office space Insurer joins other businesses choosing not to renew leases B L Premium

Momentum Metropolitan, one of the country’s biggest insurers, will scale back on office space, dealing a blow to property companies after the pandemic emptied workplaces and convinced executives that some work can be done remotely.

“A lot of us can work from home,” CEO Hillie Meyer said in an interview with Business Day after the company issued its annual earnings report. “We anticipate we will probably require only two-thirds to 60% of the office space that we have even if we have the same number of people working for us.” ..