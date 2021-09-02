Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Cashbuild declares record final payout

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Werner de Jager about the company’s full-year results

02 September 2021 - 08:58 Business Day TV
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The home improvement trend has given Cashbuild a boost. The buildings material supplier has posted a 152% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS) and declared a record R500m final payout.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Werner de Jager about the company’s full-year performance.

Cashbuild hands out record dividend on huge cash pile as it rebuilds after riots

SA’s biggest building materials retailer to pay out its R665m profit to shareholders
Companies
1 day ago

Cashbuild’s plan to buy Pepkor’s hardware subsidiary falls apart

Groups abandon proposed sale after it gets  Competition Commission thumbs-down
Companies
3 weeks ago

Cashbuild enjoys sales boom as economy opens up after first hard lockdown

Group revenue for the year to end-June expected to be up 25% as transactions at pay points rise 23%
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff settlement favours debtholders at ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Rebosis reaches deal with bank on expiring debt ...
Companies / Property
3.
Murray & Roberts swings back into profit as ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
New owners of Cannon Asset Managers target ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
JSE boss Leila Fourie flags capital outflows from ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.