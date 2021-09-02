NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Cashbuild declares record final payout
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Werner de Jager about the company’s full-year results
02 September 2021 - 08:58
The home improvement trend has given Cashbuild a boost. The buildings material supplier has posted a 152% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS) and declared a record R500m final payout.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Werner de Jager about the company’s full-year performance.
