Cashbuild’s plan to buy Pepkor’s hardware subsidiary falls apart
Groups abandon proposed deal after it gets Competition Commission thumbs-down
12 August 2021 - 09:31
UPDATED 12 August 2021 - 18:20
Pepkor and Cashbuild have called off the planned R1.1bn sale of The Building Company (TBC) after failing to get approval from competition authorities.
The deal could almost have doubled SA’s largest building retailer’s revenue...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now