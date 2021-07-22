Companies Cashbuild enjoys sales boom as economy opens up after first hard lockdown Group revenue for the year to end-June expected to be up 25% as transactions at pay points rise 23% BL PREMIUM

Building materials retailer Cashbuild expects its revenue to rise just more than a third in the three months to June compared with the same period a year before, benefiting from the opening up of the economy after the end of the first hard lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19.

Cashbuild, which caters for low- to middle-income consumers, said on Thursday that selling price inflation was 7.4% at the end of the June quarter, driven by steel-related product price increases...