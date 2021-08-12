Companies

WATCH: Why Nedbank has lowered its growth outlook for SA

Business Day TV spoke to spoke to Nedbank CEO Mike Brown about the operating environment and what this means for the bank’s growth prospects

12 August 2021 - 07:23 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Nedbank has lowered its growth outlook for SA to 4.2% for 2021.

This takes into account the effect of the third wave of Covid-19 and the effects of the riots and looting that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Nedbank CEO Mike Brown about the operating environment and what this means for the bank’s growth prospects.​

