News Leader
WATCH: Why Nedbank has lowered its growth outlook for SA
Business Day TV spoke to spoke to Nedbank CEO Mike Brown about the operating environment and what this means for the bank’s growth prospects
12 August 2021 - 07:23
Nedbank has lowered its growth outlook for SA to 4.2% for 2021.
This takes into account the effect of the third wave of Covid-19 and the effects of the riots and looting that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Nedbank CEO Mike Brown about the operating environment and what this means for the bank’s growth prospects.
Business Day TV spoke to spoke to Nedbank CEO Mike Brown about the operating environment and what this means for the bank’s growth prospects
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.