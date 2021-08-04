Astoria gets shot in arm from gun sales
Threat to curtail firearm ownership probably boosted sales in the six months to end-June
04 August 2021 - 13:08
UPDATED 04 August 2021 - 15:03
Investment company Astoria, whose primary asset is focused on SA’s outdoor and leisure sector, says sales of non-lethal self-defence products and guns soared recently, due probably to proposed restrictions on firearm ownership.
Valued at R227m on the JSE, Mauritius-based Astoria’s biggest asset is a one-third stake in Outdoor Investment Holdings (OIH). Other interests include diamonds and services for used-car dealerships...
