Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks —Afrimat and BAT
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose British American Tobacco (BAT).
Gilmour said: “Well I’m sticking with a little tried and tested favourite, Afrimat, if I look at that iron-ore price and I do believe that that is sustainable”
Smit said: “I’m going go a bit more defensive, I’m going to go for British American Tobacco, I think the new generation products are doing OK, they’re swapping the guys towards that over time and that’s your risk if they can do that successfully over time. But in the meantime you earn 8% dividend yield at a PE [price-earnings] multiple of eight.”
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.