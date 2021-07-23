WATCH: Stock picks —Afrimat and BAT

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose British American Tobacco (BAT).

Gilmour said: “Well I’m sticking with a little tried and tested favourite, Afrimat, if I look at that iron-ore price and I do believe that that is sustainable”

Smit said: “I’m going go a bit more defensive, I’m going to go for British American Tobacco, I think the new generation products are doing OK, they’re swapping the guys towards that over time and that’s your risk if they can do that successfully over time. But in the meantime you earn 8% dividend yield at a PE [price-earnings] multiple of eight.”