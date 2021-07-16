News Leader
WATCH: SAB criticises handling of social unrest
AB InBev regional corporate affairs director Kgosi Mogotsi talks to Business Day TV about the government’s response to the looting frenzy
16 July 2021 - 07:43
SAB, which is part of AB InBev, has been affected by the looting frenzy in KwaZulu-Natal. The brewer says the government’s response to date had been inadequate, and it has appealed to the government to step up and lead during these turbulent times.
Business Day TV spoke to Kgosi Mogotsi, Regional Corporate Affairs Director at AB InBev, for more
AB InBev regional corporate affairs director Kgosi Mogotsi talks to Business Day TV about the government’s response to the looting frenzy
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.