Companies

News Leader

WATCH: SAB criticises handling of social unrest

AB InBev regional corporate affairs director Kgosi Mogotsi talks to Business Day TV about the government’s response to the looting frenzy

16 July 2021 - 07:43 Business Day TV
Members of the SA National Defence Force. Picture: THE HERALD/LOYISO MPALANTSHANE
Members of the SA National Defence Force. Picture: THE HERALD/LOYISO MPALANTSHANE

SAB, which is part of AB InBev, has been affected by the looting frenzy in KwaZulu-Natal. The brewer says the government’s response to date had been inadequate, and it has appealed to the government to step up and lead during these turbulent times.

Business Day TV spoke to Kgosi Mogotsi, Regional Corporate Affairs Director at AB InBev, for more

AB InBev regional corporate affairs director Kgosi Mogotsi talks to Business Day TV about the government’s response to the looting frenzy

SAB slates state handling of social unrest

Looting spread through SA Breweries’ Pietermaritzburg depot and countless distributors and retailers have been left bare in the rampage
Companies
21 hours ago

SA faces food shortage after rampage

Riots have cost retailers R5bn, while logistics companies have lost R300m in the carnage
National
1 day ago

Pembury says turnaround could still take 18 months

The cash-strapped company is battling to release financial results and remains suspended on the JSE but says it has made some progress
Companies
1 week ago

‘Aid on the way for businesses’

Ters relief money for those workers hit by latest lockdown
Business
1 week ago

Alcohol industry demands scientific reasoning behind ban

The president says the two-week ban is to cut demand for hospital beds by patients affected by trauma-related violence and car accidents
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
We will come back stronger, Massmart CEO tells ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
SAB slates state handling of social unrest
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Santam says it can process only 57% of business ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Liberty shares rocket as Standard eyes full ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Livestock starvation looms as deliveries of feed ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.