National Alcohol industry demands scientific reasoning behind ban The president says the two-week ban is to cut demand for hospital beds by patients affected by trauma-related violence and car accidents BL PREMIUM

The SA Liquor Brand Owners Association (Salba), whose members include Distell and the beer and wine industry bodies, has again written to the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) to ask for the scientific reasoning behind the fourth alcohol ban.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that an alcohol sales ban would be enacted for two weeks to reduce demand for hospital beds, by patients affected by trauma-related violence and vehicle accidents. ..