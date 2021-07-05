Companies Pembury says turnaround could still take 18 months The cash-strapped company is battling to release financial results and remains suspended on the JSE BL PREMIUM

Embattled private education group Pembury Lifestyle, whose shares have been suspended for more than a year on the JSE, says its turnaround could still take another 18 months.

The group, which still does not have the cash to pay for auditing its long overdue results, has been in a drive to slash costs and raise capital since its suspension on the JSE in July 2020. Pembury said on Monday it has made progress in its turnaround, with about half of its 11 schools now breaking even...