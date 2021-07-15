Companies / Retail & Consumer

SAB slates state handling of social unrest

Looting spread through SA Breweries’ Pietermaritzburg depot and countless distributors and retailers have been left bare in the rampage

BL PREMIUM
15 July 2021 - 10:45 Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 15 July 2021 - 19:57

SA Breweries (SAB), which has been affected by the looting frenzy in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, has criticised the government’s handling of the crisis.

SAB, which employs 200,000 people and supports more than 1- million livelihoods along the beer value chain, said on Thursday the government’s response had been inadequate...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now