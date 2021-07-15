SAB slates state handling of social unrest
Looting spread through SA Breweries’ Pietermaritzburg depot and countless distributors and retailers have been left bare in the rampage
15 July 2021 - 10:45
UPDATED 15 July 2021 - 19:57
SA Breweries (SAB), which has been affected by the looting frenzy in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, has criticised the government’s handling of the crisis.
SAB, which employs 200,000 people and supports more than 1- million livelihoods along the beer value chain, said on Thursday the government’s response had been inadequate...
