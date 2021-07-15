Companies / Retail & Consumer SAB slates state handling of social unrest Looting spread through SA Breweries’ Pietermaritzburg depot and countless distributors and retailers have been left bare in the rampage BL PREMIUM

SA Breweries (SAB), which has been affected by the looting frenzy in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, has criticised the government’s handling of the crisis.

SAB, which employs 200,000 people and supports more than 1- million livelihoods along the beer value chain, said on Thursday the government’s response had been inadequate...