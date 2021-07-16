Companies

Volkswagen to ensure compliance with China's tough data protection rules

VW is closely observing the new regulations on electric vehicles and data protection for customers

16 July 2021 - 14:29 Bloomberg
Picture: LIESA JOHANNSSEN-KOPPITZ/BLOOMBERG
Picture: LIESA JOHANNSSEN-KOPPITZ/BLOOMBERG

Volkswagen will ensure it is fully compliant with China’s “tough” new rules around data protection, which has ensnared companies from ride-hailing giant Didi Global to Tencent Holdings.

Carmakers are at risk of being caught up in China’s data-security crackdown because electric and self-driving cars generate a treasure-trove of data including information about popular destinations and the routes taken to get there. Already, Tesla cars have been banned from military sites because of concerns their inbuilt cameras can collect sensitive data.

VW is “closely observing” the new regulations, “which are not only about electric vehicles, but also how we as a company have to deal with data protection for customers,” China CEO Stephan Wollenstein, said during a briefing on the automaker’s first-half sales.

The German-based company will adjust its organisational structure to make sure it is “fully compliant” with the regulations, “which are pretty tough,” Wollenstein said, without providing further detail.

In highlights from the sales report:

  • VW delivered 1.84 million cars in the six months ended June 30, a 16% increase from a year earlier
  • It held on to the No. 1 spot in the world’s biggest auto market, with an 18% market share
  • It delivered more than 2,900 of its new ID.4 electric sports utility vehicle in June. Tesla, which sold 28,138 locally built EVs last month, last week unveiled a cheaper standard-range Model Y SUV, which will compete head-to-head with VW’s ID range
  • Total sales of the five-model ID range, including one to be released later this year, should reach 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles by the end of the year

The current quarter “remains dynamic and hard to predict,” Wollenstein said. Fresh Covid-19 outbreaks across Asia are forcing semiconductor factories to close, exacerbating a shortage of chips that has crunched global automakers.

“We hope the chip supply crisis will bottom out this summer and expect to see an improvement in this situation within the second half of the year,” he said. “However, the global chip shortage will continue into 2022, albeit, hopefully, in a weakened form.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Volkswagen raises profit target as it outlines EV battery plans

VW aims to overtake Tesla as the world’s largest electric vehicle maker by 2025
Companies
2 days ago

EU fines Volkswagen and BMW €875m over diesel emissions

Daimler, also part of the cartel, was not fined after blowing the whistle
Companies
1 week ago

Stellantis lays €30bn on electric vehicle market

Strategy will be supported by battery plants to compete with Tesla and other carmakers
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
We will come back stronger, Massmart CEO tells ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Santam says it can process only 57% of business ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
SAB slates state handling of social unrest
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Liberty shares rocket as Standard eyes full ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Netcare cuts Lesotho operations on termination of ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Now China motorists can snap up a Tesla Model Y for less

Companies

Peugeot 3008 claws at higher segment

Life / Motoring

Global chip crisis is worsening, Jaguar warns

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.