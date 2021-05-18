Companies

Shareholders approve Shell’s climate plan — but there’s pressure for more

Energy company’s recently unveiled energy transition strategy wins almost 90% shareholder approval

18 May 2021 - 14:22 Ron Bousso
Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO
Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

London — Royal Dutch Shell shareholders overwhelmingly supported the company’s energy transition strategy on Tuesday, while rising backing for a second climate resolution that was filed by an activist group pointed to growing pressure to tackle climate change.

A non-binding resolution submitted by Shell with the support of a large group of investors to vote on its recently unveiled climate strategy won 88.74% shareholder support at its annual general meeting (AGM), which was held online.

The plan, announced in February, aims to reduce planet-warming carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 by slowly reducing oil and gas output, growing its renewables and low-carbon business and offsetting emissions through carbon capturing technologies and measures such as forestation.

Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said at the AGM that the strategy, which will be updated every three years, was “comprehensive ... rigorous and ... ambitious”.

A second resolution filed by activist group Follow This urging the Anglo-Dutch company to set “inspirational” targets to battle greenhouse gas emissions was rejected by 69.53% of the votes, according to a tally of most votes. Still, the nearly one-third of votes supporting the resolution, which Shell’s board urged shareholders to reject, is a sharp increase from last year, when a similar resolution won 14.4% support.

Several investors, advisories and activist groups including Follow This have criticised Shell for setting intensity-based carbon reduction targets, which allow Shell in theory to grow its emissions, rather than absolute reduction targets.

Reuters

Spending on new oil and gas projects must stop now, IEA says

International Energy Agency lays out in stark terms what must done to avoid climate disaster
World
6 hours ago

Big Oil’s chemical profits rise on growing demand and tight supply

Demand for packaging, medical goods and protective equipment boosts the petrochemical sector
Companies
1 week ago

Colonial’s muted response to cyberattack will not keep US energy grid safe

Companies and governments should do a better job of securing infrastructure to avoid an unmanageable disaster
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Astral flags higher prices as feed costs bite
Companies / Industrials
2.
Seriti to acquire South32 coal assets as Eskom ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Eskom raises cost of coal in Seriti deal but gets ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Reserve Bank made sure Prosus will stay in SA’s ...
Companies
5.
Heineken in talks about buying SA alcohol maker ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Investor thumbs down for Shell’s climate strategy

Companies

Shell mulling linking executive pay to climate performance

Companies / Energy

Sim Tshabalala says no need for vote on fossil fuels

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.