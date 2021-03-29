Companies / Energy

Shell mulling linking executive pay to climate performance

Shell did not give its CEO a bonus in 2020 and has also proposed not raising his salary in 2021

29 March 2021 - 12:00 Shadia Nasralla
Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

London — Royal Dutch Shell has proposed linking its directors’ pay more closely to the group’s climate performance and severing the link between bonuses and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production volumes, it said on Monday.

The weighting of Shell’s energy transition performance on its targeted path to net-zero emissions by 2050 would double to 20% of the directors’ long-term incentive plan calculation if shareholders vote for the plan at a meeting on May 18.

This places Shell’s efforts to curb its planet-warming emissions on an equal footing with financial metrics such as free cash-flow generation when it comes to remunerating directors in Shell shares.

The weighting of the energy transition metric to calculate directors’ bonuses would increase to 15% from 10% under the changes.

Shell, which paid its CEO Ben van Beurden no bonus in 2020, also proposed not to raise his salary in 2021.

Shell said its carbon emissions peaked in 2018 at about 1.7-billion tonnes, including greenhouse gases from oil and gas products Shell did not produce itself but sold to its customers. Other oil majors, such as BP, exclude such emissions from their climate reporting.

Reuters

Shell profit slumps in 2020 but it surprises with a dividend

Oil major's annual profit slumped 71% as low energy prices and Covid-19 pandemic savaged markets
Companies
1 month ago

Total quits API over climate change differences

The influential American Petroleum Institute is under pressure as investors want a move away from fossil fuels, and as Joe Biden plans to rejoin the ...
Companies
2 months ago

ExxonMobil in showdown with activist investor

Engine No. 1 has nominated four directors to the energy giant’s board and wants it to invest in more profitable drilling and clean energy
Companies
2 months ago

