Business Q & A
WATCH: What venture capital opportunities are available in Africa?
Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking’s principal of alternative equity investments, Zack George, talks to Business Day TV
09 April 2021 - 09:40
The Future of Business with Nedbank CIB host Michael Porter speaks to Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking’s Zack George about the opportunities and risks for venture capital in Africa.
Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking’s principal of alternative equity investments, Zack George, talks to Business Day TV
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.