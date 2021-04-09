Companies

WATCH: What venture capital opportunities are available in Africa?

Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking’s principal of alternative equity investments, Zack George, talks to Business Day TV

09 April 2021 - 09:40 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Jaroslav Machacek

The Future of Business with Nedbank CIB host Michael Porter speaks to Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking’s Zack George about the opportunities and risks for venture capital in Africa.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

A lesson in courting private equity

The state is keen to see more private equity make its way into public projects. But the industry’s not buying it — yet
Money & Investing
1 day ago

Rwandan start-up revs up plans with $3.5m Silicon Valley cash injection

The company will use the money to expand its bike and battery-swap station network
Companies
15 hours ago

Prosus to use Tencent proceeds for new acquisitions and stock

The subsidiary of Naspers targets Norwegian e-grocery business Oda and Indian health-care platform API Holdings investments
Companies
1 day ago

Ethiopia: war in Tigray threatens to end Abiy’s dream of unity

For the first time in decades, many Tigrayans are talking about outright secession, which is allowed under the current constitution
Opinion
22 hours ago

Rocket start-ups bank on rising satellite demand

Germany companies believe clients will pay a premium to use their micro-launchers to transport tiny satellites into low Earth orbit
Companies
1 week ago

