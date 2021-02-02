UK landlords are the meat in the Covid-19 rent crisis sandwich

Stuck between cash-strapped tenants and demanding lenders, “property owners are the meat in the sandwich”, said Adam Coffer, chair of the group, which was set up during the pandemic. “You are going to have a huge bottleneck of debt when the moratorium ends and if government extends it, they are just kicking that can down the road.”

The Coronavirus Act passed in March imposed a three-month moratorium on commercial landlords’ ability to evict non-paying tenants. The provisions have been extended repeatedly as the pandemic dragged on, but the government said in December — before the new UK strain of the virus took hold — that the extension to the end of March would be the last.

About £4.2bn of the more than £23bn of commercial rent due in 2020 was unpaid, according to Remit Consulting. More than 5,000 stores closed in the UK in 2020 as major retailers, including Topshop owner Arcadia Group and department store operator Debenhams, collapsed, according to the Centre for Retail Research.

As the latest lockdown drags on, tenants are still struggling. Almost a third of the rent due on Christmas Day for the following three months hadn’t been paid within 21 days, the Remit data shows.

While going after tenants that have had little or no income for months on end is unlikely to win landlords friends or fortune, in many cases their decisions will be driven by the approach of their lenders. At stake is the risk that mounting piles of unpaid rent trigger another wave of retailer collapses and loan defaults.

That underscores why the Bank of England urged lenders to “carefully consider their responses to potential breaches of covenants arising directly from the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences.” The UK ministry for housing communities and local government didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“We have asked just about every bank the same question about capital and interest repayment holidays and none of them has given a meaningful response,” Kevin Hollinrake, a Conservative MP and co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Fair Business Banking, said in an interview. “Most landlords are working with tenants to come to sensible arrangements but some of the big chains have behaved very unfairly.”

In contrast, there are signs that lenders have begun amping up pressure on their landlord borrowers as the pandemic heads into year two.

The owners of the Devonshire Square complex in the City of London were forced to inject cash in December to cure a breach of the terms of their mortgage bonds after a private members club on the estate filed for bankruptcy and main tenant WeWork curtailed its expansion plans, according to filings to bondholders.

While securitised loans offer a glimpse into lenders’ approaches as information must be disclosed to bondholders, most UK real estate lending remains direct and, therefore, terms are more opaque. That’s particularly true for the growing array of niche credit funds and alternative lenders.

“The unregulated lenders are simply saying this is not our problem and we are finding that many lenders are now even asking for valuations,” Coffer said. “That’s putting valuers in an impossible situation and further burdening landlords, who have achieved absolutely no grants or government support.”

