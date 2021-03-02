Company comment
Firms’ governance structures play a vital role
Reuel Khoza says there are many holes that need to be plugged in the governance structures of small businesses
02 March 2021 - 20:11
As much as small businesses in SA constantly face challenges in raising capital to grow their businesses, something needs to be said about the people that actually run these businesses.
While most business owners would like millions of rand to scale up their brilliant ideas, how many of those entrepreneurs can actually be trusted as good custodians of funds?..
