COMPANY COMMENT
JSE needs to nurture future Teslas
The local exchange is not conducive to conditions needed by tech companies
14 January 2021 - 19:53
In a world in which Apple has crossed the $2-trillion (R30-trillion) mark and Tesla is now worth as much as BMW, Ford, Honda, General Motors, VW and Toyota — combined — can the JSE breed and grow its own tech giant?
Recent deal activity related to technology companies on the local exchange raises questions about whether SA’s investment environment is conducive for this possibility...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now