Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: In times of turmoil it is difficult to predict the future There are more questions than answers as to what will happen in various sectors this year BL PREMIUM

Last year was a year in which choices were thrust upon us. We need to develop a new approach in 2021. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done when change is the only constant, when there seems to be an ever-growing number of questions rather than answers, even in those sectors of the economy that seem assured of a place on the upper arm of a K recovery.

Can we count on electric vehicle dominance by 2030? The answer seems to lie in the market capitalisation of Tesla. But that decade seems to be coming at us surprisingly quickly, and Tesla’s dominance is anything but assured...