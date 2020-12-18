News Leader
WATCH: Why Altron spun off Bytes
Altron CEO Mteto Nyati talks to Business Day TV about the successful demerger of Bytes Group
18 December 2020 - 07:20
JSE-listed Altron has completed the demerger of its unit Bytes group, with shareholders raking in R10.9bn.
Business Day TV spoke to Altron CEO Mteto Nyati about the rationale behind the demerger.
