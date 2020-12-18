Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Why Altron spun off Bytes

Altron CEO Mteto Nyati talks to Business Day TV about the successful demerger of Bytes Group

18 December 2020 - 07:20 Business Day TV
Mteto Nyati, CEO of technology group Altron. Picture: MASI LOSI
Mteto Nyati, CEO of technology group Altron. Picture: MASI LOSI

JSE-listed Altron has completed the demerger of its unit Bytes group, with shareholders raking in R10.9bn.

Business Day TV spoke to Altron CEO Mteto Nyati about the rationale behind the demerger.

Altron CEO Mteto Nyati talks to Business Day TV about the successful demerger of Bytes Group

Altron completes Bytes UK demerger

Altron shareholders will receive about £542m (R10.9bn) in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash
Companies
19 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE leaps to best level since January 2018 on firmer global markets

The all share closed 1.79% firmer and the top 40 rose 1.87%
Markets
14 hours ago

Altron: a Byte out of the business

Altron’s JSE run looks set to continue as its UK unit prepares to go public on the London Stock Exchange
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Altron shares rally to record high on Bytes deal

The group, which has added about R2bn to its market cap in the last two weeks, is up 25.8% so far this year
Companies
1 month ago

Altron targets at least R9.4bn in UK unit’s IPO

Bytes UK, which will be renamed Bytes Technology Group, will  list  on London Stock Exchange and JSE
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Billions at stake for insurers after Guardrisk ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Why Netflix chose Strive Masiyiwa for its board
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Maria Ramos says AngloGold is hunting for a new ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Why Eskom shouldn’t be excited about ...
Companies
5.
Slump cuts a third off De Beers’ revenue
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.