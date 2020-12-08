Companies

Investors surprised by rally in domestic stocks, says Bank of America

08 December 2020 - 20:41 Mudiwa Gavaza
A number of SA investors are surprised by the growth in domestic stocks in 2020, research by the Bank of America (BofA) shows.

South Africa clients were taken aback by the market rally and wished they had even more domestic stocks,” BofA said in a report.

Some fund managers think the growth in value will be short-lived, while others expect an overshoot in the local currency, bonds and domestic stocks, given the improving fortunes of emerging markets.

BofA says it expects a tactical period in which these asset classes will do well up to the second quarter of 2021. Global risk-off sentiment, in which investors look to protect their investment by buying bonds and gold, could derail domestic bonds and returns in the second half of 2021.

Investors see the equity market as undervalued, with fund managers having moved to buy up equities and remain in the market for good buys. The second-favourite investment class is bonds. Regarding equities, banks, general retail and tobacco are most preferred, while real estate, gold, forestry & paper and chemicals are the least-preferred investments.

BofA said domestically focused companies such as Mr Price and Bidvest are preferred to those that have exposure to cyclical overseas markets. This also includes food retailers such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Spar. These companies are expected to benefit from a recovery in 2021, when earnings are likely to return to historical peaks quicker than other general retailers, but share prices will still be far below historical peaks.

As part of the research, BofA did a survey of SA fund managers in which it was found that about 93% expect the economy to get a little/lot stronger”, with about two-thirds expecting inflation to be slightly higher” in the next year.

Investors forecast the Reserve Bank’s repo rate to be about 3.4%. About 40% of participants said the rate is likely to be cut in the first quarter of 2021, while 60% say such a hike is more likely in the second half of the year.

According to the survey, the 10-year bond forecast for the next 12 months fell from 9.23% to 8.79% as estimates for the rand strengthened to R14.52/$. 

Looking to 2021, a third of investors expect “a weak consumer” as a key risk, followed by weak earnings” and policy shifts to the left”, with Covid-19 risks said to be starting to rise. In all this, a third of participants do not see an operational solution for Eskom.

Fewer than half expect a sovereign debt crisis, while most do not expect prescribed assets to be introduced.

