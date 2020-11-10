Companies

WATCH: How Raubex has pinned its hopes on the infrastructure drive

Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

Raubex has swung to an interim loss as lockdown restrictions weighed, but the group has opted to increase its dividend as it pins its recovery hopes on government’s planned infrastructure drive and a 45-month Sanral contract.

Business Day TV spoke to Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie for his take on the performance and where the company is headed.

