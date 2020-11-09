Raubex ups dividend amid optimism over new contracts

Infrastructure development group Raubex is proceeding with a R43.6m interim dividend despite a profit hit from Covid-19, expressing confidence in its prospects as SA’s economy recovers.

The group upped its interim dividend for the six months to end-August to 24c, from 22c previously, saying that despite pressure from the pandemic, a new roads contract and the government’s infrastructure drive are reasons for optimism.

Revenue decreased 10.5% to R3.94bn to end-August, with Raubex reporting a loss of R28m, from R140.25m profit previously.

Covid-19 halted projects temporarily and led to logistical issues for the group, which generates more than three-quarters of its revenue in SA, but also has operations in the rest of Africa and in Australia.

Though much uncertainty about the pandemic remains, all the group’s SA operations have resumed, and Raubex is upbeat about its prospects.

The group has received a R1.48bn contract from the SA National Roads Agency for road upgrades in Gauteng for a contract period of 45 months.

The Presidential Infrastructure Co-ordinating Commission has also designated 18 strategic projects, including 50 sub-projects, with Raubex saying it is well-positioned to benefit from some of these.

“Though earnings for the period declined as a result of the Covid-19 lockdowns, strict working capital management resulted in strong cash generation which exceeded our expectations,” said CEO Rudolf Fourie.

“We are encouraged by recent contract awards and look forward to participating in the SA government’s plan to stimulate the economy through infrastructure spend,” Fourie said.

Raubex reported cash and cash equivalents of R1.63bn at end-August, from R1.01bn at end-February.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za