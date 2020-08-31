Companies / Property Balwin announces largest sectional title development in Africa SA’s top developer in the property segment wants to build 50,000 ‘gap’ housing units in eastern Pretoria BL PREMIUM

Balwin Properties plans to turn a swathe of land on the rural outer edges of Pretoria’s eastern suburbs into a bustling town in the largest sectional title development in Africa that is estimated to cost more than R44bn.

Mooikloof Mega City, which will include up to 50,000 low-cost housing units, has been designed specifically for the so-called gap housing market which can be defined as housing opportunities for people earning a combined monthly income of R3,501-R18,000. These are those who earn too much to get a free house from the government but too little to qualify for a bank bond.