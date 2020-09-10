TAKING STOCK
Chaotic markets help make JSE Ltd an attractive investment
The value of equity trades on the exchange has risen by as much as 20% so far this year because of volatility
10 September 2020 - 18:03
The year 2020 has been characterised by extreme, unprecedented and unpredictable events, which have taken a toll on many aspects of our lives.
The year started off on a solid footing with hopes of a new decade bringing growth and prosperity. Green shoots were sprouting everywhere, and everyone was rushing to water them. But this optimism was brought to an abrupt end by a new virus, Covid-19.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now