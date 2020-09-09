Companies COMPANY COMMENT Bowler Metcalf outdoes sector stalwart Nampak BL PREMIUM

Even the most dedicated small cap pundits would have stared incredulously at the JSE’s packaging sector on Wednesday.

Whoever would have expected plastics packaging group Bowler Metcalf — which has maintained a singular operational focus for more than three decades — to surpass sector stalwart Nampak in the market capitalisation rankings?