Companies

Marks & Spencer to cut 7,000 UK jobs due to virus lockdown

The iconic high street retailer’s move comes after a 39% plunge in its clothing and home sales in the past 13 weeks

18 August 2020 - 11:57 Eric Pfanner and Deirdre Hipwell
A Marks & Spencer shop in Singapore. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
A Marks & Spencer shop in Singapore. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

London — Marks & Spencer Group (M&S) plans to cut about 7,000 jobs after its clothing business was hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown, adding to the toll of lost employment in the UK retail industry.

The move to eliminate about 10% of the chain’s workforce follows a 39% plunge in its clothing and home sales in the past 13 weeks. A 2.5% gain in food sales failed to offset the impact, and uncertainty over the course of the pandemic clouds future prospects, M&S said in a statement.

After a rise in early London trading, shares fell as much as 4.9% amid concern about M&S’s troubled clothing and home division. They’ve lost almost half their value this year.

The benefits of cost-cutting won’t outweigh the negatives for investors until there’s a genuine improvement in the retailer’s clothing and home unit, Peel Hunt analyst Jonathan Pritchard said in a note.

The mainstay of the UK’s downtown shopping districts was already suffering from competition with online retailers and a shift towards fast fashion, and it has embarked on a series of restructurings in the past decade.

The UK suffered the biggest contraction of any major economy during the lockdown, with a 20.4% decline in output during the second quarter. Despite a rebound in June, consumer sentiment remains fragile and retailers have been paring jobs at a growing rate.

Since the pandemic began, UK retailers have announced more than 35,000 job cuts. They include Debenhams, Walgreens Boots Alliance’s drugstores, and John Lewis Partnership, owner of the grocer Waitrose.

Thousands of additional workers have been furloughed, but the government is under pressure to phase out support despite concern about the near-term economic effect.

Online boost

M&S said it expects some of the job cuts to occur through attrition and early retirement and also plans to add an unspecified number of new positions. The largest portion of the reductions will be at the head office. As with other retailers, the company’s online operations have got a boost since the lockdowns began.

The retailer said in July that it planned to cut about 950 jobs from a total of 78,000. The new reductions will come on top of those. M&S has previously detailed plans to close about 100 stores by the end of 2020 and has already shut 56, but Tuesday’s update included no further news on those measures.

“Importantly, these redundancies are not being driven by a new round of store closures (though we would not be surprised if that, too, were announced in due course), but by reducing staffing levels in the existing store footprint,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note. They expect the job cuts to generate annual costs savings of as much as £100m but say there could be a similarly sized exceptional charge this year to fund the restructuring.

Bloomberg

Ascena becomes latest US retail giant to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy

More than 50,000 jobs could be affected as Ascena, the owner of the Ann Taylor clothing brand, falls victim to Covid-19  crunch
Companies
3 weeks ago

Brooks Brothers files for bankrupt as pandemic fells demand

The US apparel company is the latest to succumb during the coronavirus outbreak
Companies
1 month ago

Harrods and John Lewis to cut hundreds of jobs due to Covid downturn

The luxury emporium is planning to cull as much as 14% of its 4,800-strong workforce
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zunaid Moti increases shareholding in Rebosis
Companies / Property
2.
Sasol prepares R35bn rights issue​​ as ordeal ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Outlook for Woolworths is bleak as situation in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Risk-averse investors miss equity rally as they ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Zunaid Moti increases shareholding in Rebosis
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Chanel, Revlon, L’Oreal ditch talc amid rising cancer lawsuits

Companies

UK luxury brand Mulberry to cut a quarter of its global workforce

Companies / Retail & Consumer

US retail giant JC Penney urged to act quickly on bankruptcy

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.