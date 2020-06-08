Companies / Retail & Consumer

UK luxury brand Mulberry to cut a quarter of its global workforce

08 June 2020 - 19:28 James Davey
A model shows off a Mulberry handbag during London Fashion Week in London, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL
London  —  British luxury brand Mulberry said on Monday it plans to cut 25% of its global workforce of about 1,500, seeking to reduce its cost base after demand was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mulberry, best known for its leather bags, said given the uncertainty over the impact and duration of Covid-19 on its business and the wider economy, it expected the recovery in sales levels over the medium term to be gradual.

The group, whose shares have fallen 30% so far in 2020, warned that even once stores reopen, social distancing measures, along with reduced tourist numbers and footfall levels, would continue to impact revenue.

“Launching a (employee) consultation process has been an incredibly difficult decision for us to make but it is necessary for us to respond to these challenging market conditions, protect the maximum number of jobs possible and safeguard the future of the business,” said CEO Thierry Andretta.

The majority of Mulberry's more than 120 owned and partner stores across 25 countries remain closed due to national lockdowns.

However, it has reopened stores in China and South Korea, and some stores in Europe and Canada. It plans a phased reopening of its UK stores from June 15. Mulberry's online business has traded through the crisis.

The group said it was maintaining a positive dialogue with lenders to ensure it maintained a robust liquidity position. It now has net cash on hand and its borrowing facilities remain undrawn.

