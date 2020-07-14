Pandemic forces Sun International to launch discounted share sale
Share price falls as hotel and casino operator plans to sell just more than 127-million shares
14 July 2020 - 20:24
Sun International launched a deeply discounted R1.2bn rights offer on Tuesday, a major part of the hotel and casino operator’s plan to survive the Covid-19 economic contagion and fend off an unsolicited offer from its Chilean partner.
The owner of Sun City resort in the North West province, plans to sell just more than 127-million shares at R9.44 each, a 34% discount to the company’s closing price on Monday and 25% below the theoretical ex-rights price, or the projected price of the shares after issuing the new shares.
