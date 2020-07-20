Companies / Property

Tsogo Sun to pick up additional stake in Hospitality Property Fund

Tsogo Sun Hotels says the two companies are ‘substantially similar’ and have ‘in principle the same economic drivers’

20 July 2020 - 11:35 karl gernetzky
Gold Reef City. Picture: TSOGO SUN
Gold Reef City. Picture: TSOGO SUN

Tsogo Sun Hotels intends to pick up an additional 7.98% stake in subsidiary Hospitality Property Fund through a share swap, citing its current significant discount to net asset value per share.

Tsogo intends to acquire about 46.1-million Hospitality shares from various fund managers, worth about R124m on Monday morning, by exchanging shares at a rate of 1.77 Tsogo Sun Shares for every Hospitality share.

As of the end of March, Hospitality had a portfolio of R10bn and a net asset value per share of R13.27, trading at about a 77% discount as of Monday morning.

“Hospitality has consistently traded at a substantial discount to its net asset value,” Tsogo said. “Furthermore, the nature of the business of Tsogo Sun Hotels and Hospitality are substantially similar and have in principle the same economic drivers,” the statement read.

Tsogo Sun held 59% of Hospitality at the end of March.

In morning trade on Monday, Tsogo’s share was unchanged at R2.10, having fallen about 46% so far in 2020.

Hospitality’s share was up 2.76% to R2.98 having fallen almost 61% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Tsogo Sun to roll up its sleeves

Tsogo Sun will reclaim its role as manager, as Marriott ditches three iconic SA hotels in the worst of times
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Empty hotels only have unwelcome debt as a guest

To avoid defaulting on their debts, hotel groups will need to go cap in hand to banks
Business
3 weeks ago

Hospitality Property Fund hurt by elections and school holidays

Negative factors weigh on hotel-focused group's results for six months to end-September
Companies
7 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Market rebound helps lift Ninety One and ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Futuregrowth to beef up portfolio of tech ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Commercial banks commit to better conveyancing ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Invicta to sell four businesses for R607m to ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Zeder AGM shows up limitations of digital ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Tsogo Sun to roll up its sleeves

Money & Investing

Mall owners: Averting a retail meltdown

Money & Investing

Struggling Intu looks to UK’s coronavirus emergency schemes as rental income ...

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.