company comment
TFG’s bid for Edcon’s Jet stores is astute move in cash-strapped SA
TFG’s interest in Jet stores suggests Covid-19 is about to fuel the growth of SA’s value retail market
14 July 2020 - 17:46
Fashion retailer TFG, which announced its intentions to acquire Edcon-owned Jet stores, is a stellar move for the group that also saves an imperative clothing brand in SA’s structurally too expensive apparel market.
The owner of Foschini, Markham and Donna clothing retailers said on Monday it submitted an offer to the business rescue practitioners of Edcon, whose financial stresses began to be compounded in 2020 by the coronavirus.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now