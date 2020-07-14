Companies company comment TFG’s bid for Edcon’s Jet stores is astute move in cash-strapped SA TFG’s interest in Jet stores suggests Covid-19 is about to fuel the growth of SA’s value retail market BL PREMIUM

Fashion retailer TFG, which announced its intentions to acquire Edcon-owned Jet stores, is a stellar move for the group that also saves an imperative clothing brand in SA’s structurally too expensive apparel market.

The owner of Foschini, Markham and Donna clothing retailers said on Monday it submitted an offer to the business rescue practitioners of Edcon, whose financial stresses began to be compounded in 2020 by the coronavirus.