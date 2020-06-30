Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Mr Price or TFG? Both stocks weather the Covid-19 storm With Edcon teetering on the brink of collapse, the race in the retail track is now down to the two forward-looking stocks BL PREMIUM

Mr Price, supplying fashion apparel and homeware at the lower end of the market, managed to extract a reasonable result in the year to March 31 2020 in the face of a rapidly deteriorating SA economy.

Like its peer TFG in the clothing retail sector of the JSE, Mr Price acted quickly and decisively to counteract the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic. It exited operations in Australia, Nigeria and Poland, allowing it to focus exclusively on Southern Africa, Ghana and Kenya.