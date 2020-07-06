Why is Sibanye not benefiting as much as others from rising gold price?
Historically, gold investors have liked a clean investment into gold, without too many other metals clouding the picture
06 July 2020 - 17:57
SA’s gold stocks are showing an interesting development, with nearly all of them at, or near, 12-month highs, but the one notable exception is Sibanye-Stillwater.
This is broadly as a result of a high gold price both in dollars and rand.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now