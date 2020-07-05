Rolls-Royce mulls fundraising in bid to weather pandemic fallout

London — Rolls-Royce, the British jet-engine maker, is exploring options to raise funds that would help fortify the company against a downturn in the aerospace industry.

The London-based company is in the early stages of reviewing a range of options to strengthen its balance sheet, it said in a statement.

“No decisions have been made,” Rolls-Royce said. “Our current financial position and liquidity remain strong.”

Rolls-Royce is examining possibilities including selling shares and divesting assets, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Its ITP Aero unit is one potential disposal being studied, the people said.

The company could seek about £1.5bn to £2bn if it decides to proceed with an equity offering, the people said. It has not discussed precise figures and details could change, they said.

The UK company makes engines for wide-body aircraft, leaving it particularly exposed to fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that has roiled global travel. While Rolls-Royce has no immediate liquidity issue, the long-haul aircraft market it serves is not expected to rebound until at least 2023, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Job cuts

Shares of Rolls-Royce extended losses after the Bloomberg report, falling as much as 12%. They were down 8.2% on Friday afternoon in London, bringing the year’s drop to more than 60% and reducing the manufacturer’s market value to about £5.2bn.

About half of Rolls-Royce’s revenue comes from its civil aerospace business, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The grim outlook for industry led S&P Global Ratings to downgrade Rolls-Royce’s credit rating to junk at the end of May, a move that can raise a company’s borrowing costs and lock out certain lenders.

The company had £7.4bn of available liquidity in June, including £300m from the UK’s Covid corporate financing facility and a £1.9bn revolving credit facility.

Still, its cash receipts for the first half are likely to be lower than normal, as the engine flying hours that traditionally bring in maintenance revenue dropped because of the pandemic.

Covid financing

Rolls-Royce would join discount carrier easyJet, publisher Informa and online grocer Ocado Group in seeking to sell new stock during the crisis. London-listed companies have raised $18.1bn in follow-on equity offerings this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.