Companies Company Comment Low oil prices put Sasol on the spot It's anyone’s guess when prices will return to levels high enough to bail out the company BL PREMIUM

As oil prices plummet to levels beyond belief, Sasol finds itself in an unimaginable position.

The oil and chemicals group’s most lucrative business has always been producing fuel from coal through its proprietary process. Other conventional fuel is produced from oil and, in a regulated market such as SA, it meant Sasol has always enjoyed a windfall when rising oil prices pushed local fuel prices higher.