Amcu changes tack on lockdown mining exemptions
Union takes the heat out of one court challenge, but launches another on mine safety regulations
21 April 2020 - 20:02
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has backed off the urgency of its court case to force the state to rescind 129 mines’ lockdown exemptions, launching instead a second case to force the regulation of health and safety processes for hundreds of thousands of miners returning to work.
Amcu is at the forefront of an organised labour pushback against the relaxing of national lockdown regulations for the mining sector, allowing it to return to 50% of capacity during the shutdown, expected to be lifted at the end of April.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now