Amcu changes tack on lockdown mining exemptions Union takes the heat out of one court challenge, but launches another on mine safety regulations

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has backed off the urgency of its court case to force the state to rescind 129 mines’ lockdown exemptions, launching instead a second case to force the regulation of health and safety processes for hundreds of thousands of miners returning to work.

Amcu is at the forefront of an organised labour pushback against the relaxing of national lockdown regulations for the mining sector, allowing it to return to 50% of capacity during the shutdown, expected to be lifted at the end of April.