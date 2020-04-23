Mines department issues a directive over return to work

On the eve of an urgent court case brought by a union to force safety regulations on mines as they begin ramping up production, the state issued a directive for the safe and healthy restart of operations.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), which represents 100,000 workers in a sector that employs 450,000 people, brought an application to the labour court in Johannesburg to compel the state to regulate the mechanisms to protect employees from Covid-19.

The court set down April 29 for the start of the case, noting that the respondents — the departments of mineral resources and energy, co-operative governance and traditional affairs; the chief inspector of mines; and the Minerals Council SA — could argue on the day that the matter is not urgent.

On Thursday, the department of mineral resources and energy issued the directive to all mining companies outlining the measures they have to take in terms of complying with the Mine Health and Safety Act (MHSA), which demands “every employer must, as far as reasonably practicable, provide and maintain a safe working environment”.

“The start-up procedures must also address measures to be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19, as well as actions to provide a safe working environment, especially following the prolonged closure of some operations,” it said.

The directive told mines to “systematically phase in workers” returning to their jobs.

“In line with the directive, mining companies must, in consultation with labour unions in the respective operations, develop the start-up procedure, and provide a copy to the department, before ramp-up of operations,” it said.

The directive could be regarded as a pre-emptive approach by the department ahead of the court case.

Amcu has opted to back off from an urgent case it brought against the department, the council and others to rescind the exemptions granted to 129 mining companies to restart limited mining after amendments to lockdown regulations on April 16.

Those amendments allowed for mines to return to 50% of capacity during the lockdown, which is scheduled to expire at the end of April, but which is likely to be phased out rather than suddenly be terminated because of high rates of infection.

The amendments overtook the case lodged by Amcu in the South Gauteng high court, prompting Amcu to move its case off the urgent roll for a later court date. The Minerals Council, in that case, argued that the amendments had rendered Amcu’s arguments moot.

The labour case, unlike the first demand for the rescinding of exemptions, does not pose a threat to the return of mining companies to production. The exemptions were largely granted to companies with open pit mines or surface operations, smelters and refineries, where social-distancing and provision of safety gear is more easily managed.

The council had warned that if the lockdown for underground mines was prolonged beyond the original 21 days, the repercussions could be severe, with up to 45,000 people losing their jobs and some mines closing permanently.

In the directive, the department said the measures it outlined are in keeping with the April 16 amendments to the disaster management regulations.

It includes:

Rigorous screening of all employees, including contractors, before accessing the mine.

Testing of employees with symptoms of Covid-19.

Adequate social-distancing.

Provision of quarantine facilities for employees showing signs of Covid-19.

Establishment and maintenance of a personal hygiene programme.

Provision of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks.

The council said it has developed a 10-point plan that covers all these aspects and which has been drawn up in line with recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the department, the health department, and others.

Mines minister Gwede Mantashe said on April 16 that mines already conducted extensive testing at their operations or mine-owned hospitals of employees returning to work after leave and that the Covid-19 testing will form part of this as more than 200,000 people return to their jobs.

