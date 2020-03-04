Companies Platinum substitution of palladium is on the cards Long-anticipated inclusion of precious metal in petrol engine exhausts will take place, data provider says BL PREMIUM

The long-anticipated switch to a limited use of platinum in petrol engines is a certainty due to the shortage of palladium, the preferred metal in anti-pollution devices, a report by the World Platinum Investment Council reads.

The negative consequences on the market arising from the spread of the Covid-19 virus, which had its epicentre in Wuhan in China, could be muted if the outbreak is contained “in a matter of months”, the World Platinum Investment Council said.