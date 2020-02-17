Platinum could make up for palladium shortage, says Amplats CEO
17 February 2020 - 20:46
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) sees its main metal, platinum, as the solution to the deep deficits in palladium, to make anti-pollution devices on cars. The shortage has pushed prices to record highs.
Amplats returned its second-highest payout to shareholders on the back of higher platinum group metal (PGM) prices in a market that departing CEO Chris Griffith says will remain in a deficit.
