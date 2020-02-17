Companies / Mining Platinum could make up for palladium shortage, says Amplats CEO BL PREMIUM

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) sees its main metal, platinum, as the solution to the deep deficits in palladium, to make anti-pollution devices on cars. The shortage has pushed prices to record highs.

Amplats returned its second-highest payout to shareholders on the back of higher platinum group metal (PGM) prices in a market that departing CEO Chris Griffith says will remain in a deficit.