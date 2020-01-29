GE soars on free cash flow and new CEO’s turnaround strategy

New York — General Electric (GE) soared on Wednesday after the company said cash from its manufacturing operations is likely to rise in 2020, buoying CEO Larry Culp’s effort to rescue the iconic maker of jet engines and power equipment.

Industrial free cash flow, a closely watched indicator of earnings potential, is projected to climb to as much as $4bn this year from $2.32bn in 2019, GE said in an earnings statement on Wednesday. Wall Street had been expecting $2.2bn for this year.

GE had a “very strong close to the year on cash”, Culp said in an interview. The improvement in the numbers and in factories “gives me a lot of encouragement relative to 2020”.

The results underscore Culp’s slow-and-steady approach to rebuilding GE’s balance sheet and restoring the company’s battered reputation. Slumping cash flow has been at the heart of GE’s recent downturn, one of the worst in its 128-year history.

The shares jumped 7.1% to $12.56 at 9.38am in New York after climbing to $12.92, their highest intra-day climb since October 2018, the month Culp became CEO. GE soared 53% last year, far outpacing the 29% rise in the S&P index. Still, that was only enough to recover a portion of GE’s collapse in the previous two years, which wiped out more than $200bn in shareholder value.

Bank of America global research upgraded GE’s stock Wednesday to buy, with analyst Andrew Obin calling the cash outlook “materially higher than our prior forecast”.

GE generated $3.9bn in fourth-quarter free cash flow from its industrial business. The 2019 annual figure of $2.32bn topped GE’s forecast as well as the $1.3bn expected by analysts. Early last year, GE predicted burning as much as $2bn, before raising the forecast several times.

“Free cash flow is the most important metric to judge GE’s progress on its multi-year turnaround,” Deane Dray, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a client note. The initial cash forecast topping expectations “should be considered an upside surprise”.

Earnings climb

GE’s fourth-quarter profit beat expectations. Adjusted earnings rose to 21c a share, above the 17c average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales fell 1% to $26.2bn, while Wall Street anticipated $25.3bn.

The results were bolstered by the aviation unit, which logged a 5.7% rise in sales and a 22% increase in orders despite grappling with challenges from Boeing’s 737 MAX crisis. GE Aviation, through a joint venture with France’s Safran, makes the engines for the plane, which was grounded in March after two deadly crashes.

After production of the narrow-body jet was halted this month, GE said it was anticipating a return in mid-2020, in line with Boeing’s forecast. “There are far more moving pieces this year than we had last year” regarding the MAX, Culp said. He cited the grounding as one of the biggest variables affecting this year’s cash flow.

Power drop

Quarterly orders tumbled 30% in the power-equipment unit, which has been struggling for several years amid a global market slump. Sales were essentially flat.

Still, Culp said there are “signs of stability” in the operation, including improvement in the service business and in cash performance. While fixing GE Power has been a top priority since Culp took the helm, he said he would turn his attention more towards fixing the ailing renewable-energy unit.

Offering its first look at 2020 expectations, GE predicted adjusted earnings of 50c to 60c a share, while analysts have predicted 67c. Organic sales for the manufacturing business will grow in the “low,single-digit range”, GE said.

GE plans to provide detailed segment forecasts in March.

